Lakeshore hopes to extend the life of local roads with amended bylaw

Lakeshore is limiting heavy loads on local roads.

Council recently amended a bylaw designed to reduce the impact of heavy traffic and extend the life of local roads.

Mayor Tom Bain says the the amendment was needed.

He says the damage the municipality was seeing done to local roads caused a lot concern for the town and its residents.

"The taxpayer's got to pay for those repairs," Bain continued. "So council felt that by limiting the loads on a lot of our roads and they're tar and chip that this would certainly prevent a lot of damage and save our taxpayers some money."

Bain says the municipality has been hearing about this issue for a number of years.

"We have taken steps in the past where we've limited to half loads on different roads but not all our roads but we just feel now that it's necessary to blanket the coverage and make sure that all our roads are protected."

He says the issue revolves around transport trucks.

"Instead of running down roads that are built for their size, running down the 401 or running down major county roads, they're cutting through our municipal roads and they aren't asphalt, they're tar and chip and they tear apart very easily," Bain said.

The amendment introduces year-round load restrictions on all Class B Roads in Lakeshore.

The policy change means heavy truck traffic will need to stick to designated routes including county roads.

The amendment does not affect heavy traffic using Class B Roads for deliveries to local properties.

Lakeshore plans to install signage throughout the municipality outlining the new restrictions.