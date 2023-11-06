Lakeshore Horse Racing Association pushing for more race dates in 2024

The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association will push for more race dates next year after a successful 2023 season.

Association member Tom Bain says the 2023 race season was 'fantastic.'

The 13-week race season wrapped up on Sunday and according to Bain, attendance was up and there was an increase in the overall betting average for the season.

"We broke our attendance records twice and our daily betting record we broke it twice during the season and our average from last year our average betting is up around the $50,000 mark which is $10,000 more than last years," says Bain.

He says online betting has helped out.

"If you look back three, four years ago we were betting $20,000 to $30,000, now we're betting $50,000 to $80,000 and pretty well as I say, every Sunday we were over $50,000," he says.

Bain says the association will head to Toronto early in the new year and push for more racing dates.

"We have 13 dates during the summer season and we think with the success that we've shown, certainly when you compare to the other tracks we'd like to see a few more racing dates in the Leamington area," says Bain.

The race season began on August 13 at Leamington Raceway.