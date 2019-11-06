Lakeshore is Cracking Down on Dirty Yards

The Town of Lakeshore is fighting to eliminate dirty yards.

Council has approved a plan to give bylaw officers in the town the authority to issue tickets on site.

Under the previous system, violators were given a warning and if they didn't comply, the matter was sent to the court system before any fines were issued.

Mayor Tom Bain says derelict yards have become an issue in the town.

"There's always a constant problem of yards that have derelict vehicles, yards that have grass that haven't been cut in months and problems with just plain garbage around. It takes such a long process," he says.

Lakeshore council seen on November 5, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

Even though bylaw officers will have the authority to write a ticket on the spot, Bain says residents will be given fair warning before a ticket is issued.

"Our bylaw enforcement officers will be able to go in there and certainly be fair, give them a warning, give them time to clean up, to meet the requirements," he says. "However, if that's not done, there will be a second visit and there will be a fine."

Bain says the change will save the town time and money on legal costs.

"Heading off to court, for example, with cutting grass, by the time you got it into court it was winter," he says. "So things weren't getting accomplished on a speedy enough basis. This will allow us, where you've got derelict vehicles, to get them moved quicker, where you've got lawns that need cutting, get it done quicker."

A dirty yard includes violations like neglected grass and weeds and failing to keep your property free of garbage.

Fines can range between $200 to $400.

The new policy goes into effect immediately.