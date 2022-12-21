Lakeshore launches 2023 'Summer Student Recruitment'

Secondary and post-secondary students looking for summer jobs are in luck.

The Municipality of Lakeshore's summer student job positions are now open for applications.

All local youth who are 16 years of age or older and returning to school in September of 2023 are eligible to apply for a variety of positions.

Available jobs range from keeping up with local parks, assisting at the marina for the arrival and departures of boats, and becoming a camp counsellor, among many other positions.

Alex Denonville, Team Leader with Civic Engagement for Lakeshore, says he's excited for applicants to get started on the process.

He says why offering summer jobs is important for students.

"Building skills, building a resume, it's a great opportunity for that. And also just connecting with people who have experience in that field and that networking element, and kind of learning about what does it look like for a day in the life."

He says there is a wide variety of positions available.

"We have positions with the By-Law Enforcement Team, we have positions in Information Technology, Workforce Development, Civic Engagement Communications, Engineering, Summer Camp, Recreation, Marina, we've got a ton of different positions available to students who are returning to school in 2023."

He says what the biggest requirement is for these positions.

"There are a lot of those base-level requirements, a vehicle is nice but you don't need to have a vehicle. So, the job descriptions are on the website. I would say the one biggest requirement is having a passion and having an interest in doing the work of those positions."

Denonville says the application and interview process is very similar to applying to any other job.

"Some jobs will have practical elements, review this or do that, that kind of thing. Some jobs require portfolios. So, it depends on the job but the application process will be very similar from the start. It's a whole online application process, and then we'll reach out to you for interviews."

There are 43 positions available, and summer student positions run from May to late August or early September, although some positions may vary.

Applications will be accepted until Monday, February 20, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.

Those interested in applying can do so on the Municipality of Lakeshore website.