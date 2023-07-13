Lakeshore launches grant to support community projects and organizations

The Municipality of Lakeshore has announced the launch of the 2023 Community Benefit Fund Grant, a program designed to empower local organizations and support projects that enhance the overall well-being of the community.

The Community Benefit Fund Grant is open to a range of eligible organizations, including charitable organizations registered with the Canada Revenue Agency, registered not-for-profit organizations, and associations or societies.

Organizations interested in applying for the grant will have to do so by completing an online application form, and should also review the criteria around eligibility.

Mayor Tracey Bailey says they're dedicated to nurturing a vibrant and thriving community, and they recognize the important role non-profits and community organizations play in helping council achieve that goal.

"Lakeshore is so lucky to have countless community organizations here locally full of dedicated staff and volunteers who make our community a great place to live," she continued. "So launching this grant program gives an opportunity for Lakeshore to support these organizations and the work that they do everyday."

Bailey says this is a great opportunity for organizations to take advantage of.

"The grant itself is available up to $25,500, and it funds 50 per cent of the start up costs for new programs, special events and capital projects. It provides in-kind assistance such as event support, waiver of fees, the costs of renting one of our facilities, things like that," she said.

She says the grants will be awarded in accordance with the Benefit Fund Grant policy, which outlines what the organization should look like.

"They should be a charitable organization registered with the CRA, registered as a not-for-profit, an association or society otherwise recognized that is a not-for-profit, things like that. So we'll look at the policy, we'll look at the request, we'll match them to the funding categories and if they're a match then we'll be looking at funding them."

Applications will be accepted until September 30, 2023.

More information on how to access the application and apply can be found on Lakeshore's website.