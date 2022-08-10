Lakeshore launches new e-billing option for property tax and water account holders

Going paperless is now an option for property tax and water account holders.

In the Municipality of Lakeshore, those who have accounts for property tax and water can now receive bills directly to their email inbox.

The new option will reduce paper usage and provide account holders with their billing information from anywhere in the world.

Justin Rousseau, the Corporate Leader of Finance for Lakeshore, says this is a step forward.

"We are excited to provide another convenient billing option for our residents and account holders. This new feature is another step forward as we continue to enhance and improve our services."

Those who are interested in e-billing can sign up. The only things needed is your name, property address, and contact information, as well as your water account and/or property tax roll number.

The registration form is available online on the Lakeshore website.