Lakeshore launches online tool highlighting all capital projects

A new online tool will allow Lakeshore residents to see where their tax dollars are going when it comes to capital projects.

Mayor Tom Bain says the website will highlight significant work, give a description, budget information and where project progress.

He says the site will give residents a chance to see beyond the numbers.

"In hearing from some of our residents who are always concerned on what infrastructure is being done and it was felt that this was an excellent way to put it on a map and show exactly what your tax dollars are doing for you, showing them your tax dollars at work."

Bain says the goal is to give the community a visual representation of how money is being spent.

"They can see new roads that are being done and they can see sewage treatment plants that have been updated," he continued. "Really all of the projects that we're working on that their tax dollars are going for good use their tax dollars are being put to work for them."

He says the site provides the latest information including projects recently passed in the 2022 budget.

"This will allow people to see not only what we've done, but what we're planning on doing for the year. So they can get a year long perspective of what's happening in the municipality and, as always, we're open to suggestions they have," Bain said.

The new online tool can be found at Lakeshore.ca/ProjectMap.