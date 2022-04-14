Lakeshore, Leamington shift to paperless building permit applications

Two local municipalities are moving paperless for their building permit application systems.

Both Lakesore and Leamington will be launching brand-new e-permitting systems to reduce processing times, increase convenience, and improve the application process.

Lakeshore’s system will see the municipality no longer accepting hard copies of permit applications beginning Tuesday, April 19th. Instead, anyone looking to submit an application should send in a digital or scanned copy directly to building@lakeshore.ca.

Meanwhile, in Leamington the system is somewhat different. The town will still allow hard copies of applications to be submitted in person. On top of that they’ll be using an e-permitting system called Cloudpermit to process applications online at leamington.ca/building.

Leamington officials say this is just the beginning. Cloudpermit will also be used for the land development application and permit process later this year.

And Lakeshore is reminding applicants to make sure they know which conservation authority the land they want to build on belongs to.

