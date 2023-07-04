Lakeshore looking for company to fill concession area in the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre

The Municipality of Lakeshore will be looking for someone to fill space within the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

Council approved a report looking into solutions to the concession location in Atlas Tube, to help mitigate individuals within the ice rink hallways and those using the Recreation Centre's room's, such as the Pro Shop, the common kitchen, and the snack bar.

The Municipality has entered into an one-year contract with Belle River Source for Sports for the Pro Shop rental space.

Council also approved for the Municipality to post a 'Request for Proposal' for concession operations.

Whoever is chosen for the space will be there from September 2023 to March 2024, to allow for potential layout changes to the space beginning in April 2024.

Frank Jeney, Acting Corporate Leader of Community Services for Lakeshore, says formally the concession operations were handled by the Municipality of Lakeshore.

"So we're going to be sending out a Request for Proposal for companies to bid on for the operations of the two concession areas at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, and we're hoping to get some really good opportunities."

He says they aren't looking for anyone specific for the space.

"It's open for all types of businesses to bid on it to provide food services, arena style food services, healthy food choices, really anything is what we're looking for."

Jeney says after the year is up, council will be presented with options on what to do with the space.

"So we're going to take a look at some options. Before the year we're going to look to enter into a one-year contract with a food vendor to operate the space for us, and a contract with our Belle River Source for Sports."

Jeney says the RFP will be posted soon for those to apply for the space.

By having someone in the concession space for the seven months, it would generate a revenue of $2,156 for the Municipality.