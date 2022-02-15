Lakeshore looks to extend Interim Control Bylaw for greenhouse developments

Lakeshore council is being asked to extend an interim control bylaw for greenhouse developments within the municipality.

Mayor Tom Bain says administration is requesting the extension as a study continues on the effects of greenhouse development in Lakeshore.

The interim control bylaw was put in place on March 9, 2021 and is currently set to expire on March 9, 2022 but if the extension is approved, it will expire on March 9, 2023.

Bain says Lakeshore has been approached by several greenhouse developers but says the municipality is taking an overall look at greenhouses and the effects on residents and the community.

"Unfortunately the study hasn't been completed within that year time period, so administration is asking we extend it another year until we get that study completed.

He says Lakeshore is looking at the pluses and minuses of greenhouse developments.

"Council has seen some of the effects of the greenhouses in the local area where there's light and there's noise and other factors and just want to make sure that we're prepared for them when they start moving north," Bain said.

He says Lakeshore has heard from greenhouse developers.

"Looking at down the road and as I say they move north and that brings them now right to the boundary of Lakeshore, that their next move is going to be coming into Lakeshore," he continued. "So we've had several requests as far as hydro power, water power and potential sites where they can build."

Council held a special meeting in December 2020 on the effects of greenhouse developments.

There are a number of elements within Lakeshore's interim control bylaw such as prohibiting the building of greenhouses and altering or expanding existing greenhouses.

The cost of the study is estimated at $53,000.