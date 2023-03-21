Lakeshore man arrested and charged for impaired driving

A 70-year-old Lakeshore man has been arrested and charged after driving while impaired.

Provincial police say on Monday at approximately 3 p.m., members of the Lakeshore detachment responded to a single vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 22 and County Road 2 in Belle River.

While speaking with the driver, officers determined the man was operating the vehicle while impaired.

He was arrested and transported to a station for further testing.

As a result, the driver is charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level of 80 plus.

The man was released and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

