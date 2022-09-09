Lakeshore man arrested for impaired driving

A Lakeshore man has been arrested for impaired driving following an investigation by the Lakeshore OPP on Thursday.

According to police, Thursday at 3:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on St. Clair Road in Stoney Point.

When police arrived on scene, they found that a sedan had been blocked in by witnesses.

Officers say they also learned the driver of the sedan had veered into the sidewalk where pedestrians had been walking, but no pedestrians were struck.

As officers spoke to the driver, they noticed he was displaying signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for Impaired Operation before being taken to police headquarters for breath testing.

46-year-old Peter James Harris is facing charges of Dangerous Operation, Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

He was released from custody and will appear in Windsor court on September 28.

