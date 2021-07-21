iHeartRadio
Lakeshore Man Charged after Assaulting Police

AM800-NEWS-OPP-CRUISER

A 19-year-old man from Lakeshore is facing a handful of charges.

Provincial police say officers were called to Westwood Drive in Lakeshore on Sunday (July 18) around 1:30am for a report of men fighting.

According to police, it was determined a man had assaulted another man.

Police say two officers were assaulted when they tried to arrest the man and add when he was in custody, he caused damage to a police cruiser.

The man has been charged with assault, two counts of assault a peace officer and two counts of mischief under $5000.

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court in September.

The OPP says the two officers were not injured.
 

