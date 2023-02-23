Lakeshore man charged in connection to organized crime investigation

A Lakeshore man is one of 27 people facing charges following an investigation into organized crime and the trafficking of guns and drugs.

A 13-month joint-forces investigation known as Project Coyote was launched in January 2022 by the Ontario Provincial Police's Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau and the Toronto and Belleville Police Services.

The investigation focused on the trafficking of controlled substances and firearms by Greater Toronto Area (GTA) drug traffickers and members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Police say nine high-risk warrants were executed in the GTA on Jan. 18, 2023, resulting in the arrest of 12 individuals.

Additional warrants were executed and 15 arrests were made on Feb. 22, 2023. This included three members of the Hells Angels and three members of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club.

Police say Jesse Thibert, 43, of Lakeshore is charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, participation in a criminal organization, and commission of offence for a criminal organization.

The vast majority of the 26 other people charged in the case are from the Greater Toronto Area and the Belleville region.

The overall investigation resulted in the seizure of eight firearms, $150,000 in jewelry, 10 vehicles, body armour, over $370,000 in Canadian cash, along with a variety of narcotics including 16 kilograms of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of Fentanyl, six kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and an additional 400 crystal methamphetamine pills.

OPP display money and other items seized as part of a 13-month joint-forces investigation into the trafficking of guns and drugs. The investigation known as Project Coyote has resulted in charges against 27 people. Feb. 23, 2023 (Photo courtesy of Ontario Provincial Police)

The results of this investigation include the seizure of significant amounts of cash, firearms, weapons, and other items including to date:

- One Glock P80 3D printed handgun

- One Ruger 357 (stolen) handgun

- One Taurus 9mm handgun

- One Sig Sauer 380-calibre prohibited handgun

- One SCCY CPX-2 9mm restricted handgun

- Three prohibited sawed-off shotguns

- Three replica handguns

- Two stun guns

- Live ammunition

- Jewelry including two Rolex watches, gold chains and rings with an approximate value of $150,000.00; miscellaneous Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMG) jewelry

- Miscellaneous Hells Angels (HA) vests, signage, member list and photos

- Hard and soft body armour

- 10 vehicles

- More than $370,000 in Canadian currency

Controlled substances in excess of:

- 16 kilograms of cocaine

- 1.5 kilograms of Fentanyl

- 6 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and an additional 400 crystal methamphetamine pills

- 20 lbs of cannabis, as well as 500 packages of Cannabis edibles and 700 Cannabis edibles

- 500 vape pens and cartridges

- 8 lbs of hashish

- 7 grams of Psilocybin

The investigation was supported by federal and international partners including Canada Border Services Agency and the US Drug Enforcement Administration.