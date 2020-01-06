Lakeshore Man Charged in Fatal Crash



A Lakeshore man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in east Windsor over the weekend.

Police were called Saturday at 3:45pm to the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Forest Glade Drive after a collision involving two vehicles.

Police say a green Ford pick-up truck and a grey Dodge Journey collided. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Three people, including both drivers, were taken to the hospital.

One driver, a 61-year-old man died and his female passenger suffered life threatening injuries.

29-year-old Phillip Hayes has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was arrested at the hospital and transported to Windsor Police Headquarters to attend court. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation continues.



