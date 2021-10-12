Lakeshore man charged in online child sexual exploitation case

Provincial police have arrested and charged a Lakeshore man in an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit and Essex County Detachment executed a search warrant at a home in Lakeshore on Oct. 7 and seized numerous electronic devices.

As a result, a 29-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

Police are reminding parents to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.