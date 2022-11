A 68-year-old man from Lakeshore has been charged with 'attempt to commit murder.'

Provincial police say they were called to a home on Brooks Boulevard in Lakeshore around 4:20 a.m. on Friday morning.

When police and Essex-Windsor EMS arrived, they discovered a man and a woman with serious life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and the accused were taken to hospital and were known to each other.

The man remains in police custody.