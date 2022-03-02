Lakeshore man charged with multiple offences

A Lakeshore man is facing numerous charges following a pair of break-in's on the same day back in January.

Ontario Provincial Police in Tecumseh say they responded to two break-in's at two different businesses in early January.

One happened in the 5000 block of Outer Drive and the other occurred in the 5000 block of O'Neil Street, where two vehicles were stolen and later recovered.

52-year-old Matteo Stramacchia is facing two charges of Break and Enter and Theft of Motor Vehicle, as well as a single charge of Possession of Break-In Instruments.

He was arrested and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.