Lakeshore man facing impaired driving charges

A Lakeshore man is facing impaired driving charges after a traffic stop in Leamington.

On May 16 at 5:19 p.m., Leamington OPP officers responded to a report of an erratic driver on Highway 77

While on route, an OPP officer spotted the motor vehicle, and initiated a traffic stop.

Police say the officer spoke to the driver and determined that they had been consuming alcohol.

The driver was placed under arrest and transported to a local OPP detachment where further testing was administered.

62-year-old Jan Deelstra of Lakeshore is charged with operation while impaired - alcohol, and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.