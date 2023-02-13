Lakeshore man found passed out in car while in live lane of traffic

A 53-year-old Lakeshore man is facing impaired driving charges after being found passed out in his car while in a live lane of traffic.

Officers from the Lakeshore Detachment Ontario Provincial Police responded to a scene on County Road 22 and Patillo Road at around 4:53 p.m. on Saturday, February 11.

They say the driver appeared to be passed out in his vehicle.

The investigating officer located the driver in their vehicle in a live lane of traffic.

After speaking with the individual, the officer noticed they had been drinking alcohol and was impaired.

The man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by drugs and alcohol and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused awaits a future court date scheduled for February 23.