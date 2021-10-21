Lakeshore man who practiced at a massage business facing sex charges

A Lakeshore man is facing sexual assault charges following an investigation by the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit.

Police say the ongoing investigation has determined the accused practiced at local massage businesses.

A 59-year-old Lakeshore man is charged with three counts of sexual assault and mischief under $5000.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.