Lakeshore Marina Restaurant to Open for Season

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the operator of the Belle River Marina restaurant has been given approval to open for the season.

On Tuesday night, Lakeshore council approved extending the lease for the property.

Lorraine McCann has been running the restaurant since April 2014 and will continue to do so until at least November 2020.

Mayor Tom Bain says COVID-19 restrictions may delay the opening of the restaurant, which will likely only be permitted to do takeout orders when the marina eventually opens.

The operator will be paying roughly $14,000 to lease the space for the next six months.