Lakeshore mayor expresses mixed emotion over transmission line project

Lakeshore's mayor is expressing mixed emotions following the Ontario government's announcement of five new electricity transmission infrastructure projects in southwestern Ontario, including one through Comber.

Tom Bain says Lakeshore is one of the leading municipalities in southwestern Ontario with industrial, commercial and residential development and will need the power, but he's disappointed the line will be heading through Comber.

One of the projects is the Chatham to Lakeshore Line, a 230-kilovolt line from Chatham Switching Station to the new Lakeshore Transformer Station currently under construction in the municipality of Lakeshore.

The Municipality of Lakeshore has been trying to have the plan altered as the proposed pathway of the power lines will run right through the village of Comber, impacting some residents, small businesses and a proposed subdivision.

Bain says economically, the project is a must for economic development in the area and to be a leader in Ontario.

"Not wanting to stop the project in any shape or form, just looking at are there possible routes that would prove much better for all concerned," he says.

A map detailing five new electricity transmission infrastructure projects in southwestern Ontario, including ones connecting Lakeshore and Windsor. April 4, 2022 (Image courtesy of the Government of Ontario)

As part of Monday's announcement, the government has issued an Order-in-Council declaring three transmission line projects as priorities, streamlining the Ontario Energy Board’s (OEB) regulatory approval process for these lines.

The priority declaration requires the OEB to accept that the three initial lines are needed when assessing whether the projects are in the public interest, expediting the review process so projects can be brought online earlier.

The new transmission lines are seen as vital for a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor.

Bain says they have upcoming meetings scheduled with Hydro One and he expects Council will discuss future movements.

"We're hoping there can be a few adjustments or changes that may deal with individual properties, maybe the route itself," he says. "We're hoping the door is still open and we'll be able to continue to negotiate with Hydro One without, in any shape or form, stopping development from going ahead."

The transmission projects between London, Windsor and Sarnia represent an investment of more than $1 billion and are proposed to be developed in phases through 2030.

The five transmission projects that will be advanced by the government are:

- The St. Clair Line, a 230-kilovolt line from Lambton Transformer Station, south of Sarnia, to Chatham Switching Station,

- The Longwood to Lakeshore Line, a 500-kilovolt line from Longwood Transformer Station, west of London, to the new Lakeshore Transformer Station,

- A second 500-kilovolt line from Longwood Transformer Station to Lakeshore Transformer Station, with scope to be further refined through planning by the IESO,

- A 230-kilovolt line that would run from the Windsor area to Lakeshore Transformer station, with scope to be further refined through planning by the IESO.