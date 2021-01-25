Lakeshore Mayor Reminding the Public to Stay off the Ice

Stay off the ice.

That's the message from Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain.

Bain says the municipality recently shutdown access to Belle River Marina after skaters were seen skating near the boat wells.

"We're certainly aware that it hasn't been cold enough for that ice to be solid and we've banned anyone from going in that area and closed it down," says Bain.

He says the municipality restricted access to the area prior to the weekend.

"Our message is please do not go out there and play," he says. "We've closed it off because of a fear of exactly what happened in LaSalle that when you're in that marina area, even if it is cold out, it doesn't freeze as quickly or it doesn't freeze as deep in that area."

iStock / alptraum

Bain says the area is not monitored 24 hours but adds police and Lakeshore staff do visit the area regularly.

"It's an area where there's a lot of boat wells and stuff and that doesn't freeze as well and we're asking people to definitely stay out of there, that it's a dangerous area to go in and slide or skate or do anything of that on the ice," says Bain.

As heard on AM800 Monday morning, four teens fell through some ice near the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle on Sunday.

According to police, they were playing pick-up hockey on the pond to get some exercise.

All four fell in but one completely submerged and was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia as a precaution.