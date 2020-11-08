Lakeshore Names New Engineering and Infrastruture Services Director

Lakeshore has a new Engineering and Infrastruture Services Director.

Krystal Kalbol is joining the municipality after serving as the Manager of Transportation Planning and Development with the County of Essex.

In a release, CAO Truper McBride says "We're thrilled to have Krystal joining our team and look forward to her leadership with our infrastructure group as we continue to build Lakeshore as an employer of choice in Ontario."

Photo courtesy: Town of Lakeshore

Kalbol has more than 20 years experience in project management, urban development, civil and transportation engineering across both the private and public sectors.