Lakeshore only allowing federal, provincial, municipal flags to be flown on town properties

The Municipality of Lakeshore have updated its Flag Protocol Policy.

During Tuesday's meeting, a report was presented to council with two options from administration to update the Flag Policy.

The first option, which was recommended by administration, would not allow flag raising ceremonies in Lakeshore that do not involve the federal, provincial, Franco-Ontario, or municipal flags.

The second option would be for council to direct administration to establish guidelines for flag raising ceremonies in the municipality.

Council decided on option one, which was approved 7-1.

Due to increased requests for flag raising's and displaying, improvements were asked to be made to the policy that creates a clear plan for which flags can be flown.

The previous Flag Protocol Policy came into effect in March 2009.