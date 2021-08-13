Lakeshore Open to Floating Home Applications

Lakeshore is getting the ball rolling on floating homes within the municipality.

On Tuesday, council passed a bylaw prohibiting the homes, but did agree to accept applications on a case-by-case basis.

According to a report, the town has received several inquiries on the homes as an alternative living accommodation.

Director of Community and Development Services Tammie Ryall says, it's similar to a mobile home park, but the town needs time to develop a new bylaw.

"I kind of compare it to the struggle we went through with mobile homes and mobile home parks," says Ryall. "There were, over time, definitions that we brought forward for what a mobile home was. Those mobile home parks were something that we needed to have site plan control for as well."

She says it's important to get the rules in place before giving the green light.

"We want development to happen correctly in this municipality and with full notice to people that live in the neighbourhood as well and to get all the input from agencies as well," she says.

Councillor Steven Wilder says it's a great opportunity the town can't pass up.

"I'm OK with seeing it prohibited at this point knowing applications can come forward, but I certainly would hope we move forward rather expeditiously to take a look at making this an option because Toronto, Vancouver, there's a lot of places where these exist," says Wilder. "They're beautiful and they're an opportunity."

A floating home is defined as a home built on a barge of floating platform without any form of propulsion.

Council voted to include the homes in a zoning bylaw review set to be carried out by the town in the near future.