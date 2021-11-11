Lakeshore OPP investigating serious collision

Few details have been released by police following a two-vehicle crash in Lakeshore.

Provincial police, along with Lakeshore Fire Rescue and Windsor-Essex EMS were called to County Road 42 and Renaud Line Road just before 7:30 p.m. last night.

The OPP have closed County Road 42 from Rourke Line Road to Puce Road, and Renaud Line Road from Walls Road to the entrance of the Atlas Tube Centre.

Police say there's no word on injuries, but are expecting to reopen the area shortly after 6 a.m.

The investigation is continuing and further updates will be provided when they become available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.