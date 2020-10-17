Lakeshore OPP Investigating Serious Crash Involving Pedestrian

OPP in Lakeshore are investigating a serious crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Officers were called to County Rd. 22 between County Rd. 42 and County Rd. 2 Friday night just after 7:30pm.

A pedestrian was struck by a car and transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The road was closed to traffic for about four hours while police completed the investigation.

There's no word yet if any charges will be laid.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.