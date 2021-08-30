Lakeshore OPP investigating serious weekend collision

Members of the Lakeshore OPP were called in to investigate a serious collision over the weekend.

At 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, police along with fire and EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Renaud Line Road near County Road 22.

Firefighters extricated the 40-year-old woman inside the vehicle, and she was taken to a Windsor hospital for treatment of her life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.