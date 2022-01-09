Lakeshore OPP investigating suspected fraudster posing as roofer

OPP in Lakeshore are on the look out for a suspect after a suspected case of fraud.

Police were alerted on January 4 that a man posing as a representative of a local roofing company secured a $500 cash deposit from a homeowner on Suncrest Drive for work to be completed at a later date.

An investigation revealed the male suspect does not work for the company in question.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who is described as white, standing 5'0" tall, weighing between 150lbs and 160lbs with a thick beard and a French accent.

The suspect was spotted operating a Black Dodge Ram pick-up truck with a decal on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lakeshore OPP or Crime Stoppers.