Lakeshore OPP Looking for Racist Graffiti Culprit

The OPP in Lakeshore is asking for the public's help in tracking a suspect who left some racist graffiti in a residential neighbourhood.

According to police, the incident happened in the overnight hours between Sunday, July 5 and Monday, July 6.

Blue spray paint was used to write a racial slur on the walkway between St. William's Elementary School and St. Anne's High School.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

