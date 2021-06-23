Lakeshore OPP Looking for Vehicle of Interest

Essex County OPP are asking for the public's help in tracking down a vehicle that may be connected to an ongoing investigation.

Just after 8pm on June 21, police were looking into a matter at the Maidstone Conservation Area on Lakeshore Rd. 209 in Lakeshore.

Investigators are hoping to speak with the owner of an older model silver sedan parked in the area.

The vehicle had no front license plate and a green bandana hanging from the rear view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lakeshore OPP or Crime Stoppers.