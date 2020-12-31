Lakeshore OPP Nab Dangerous Driver

A Tecumseh man is facing a pair of charges following a dangerous driving incident in Lakeshore.

On December 27 just after 4pm, patrol officers spotted a vehicle being driven erratically in the area of County Rd. 42 near Patillo Rd.

According to the OPP, the vehicle did two complete circles causing other vehicles to stop to avoid a crash.

Officers stopped the car and and a search revealed the suspect driver was in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Tyler Desjardin of Tecumseh is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving with cannabis readily available.

The 21-year-old is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court.

