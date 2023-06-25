Lakeshore OPP search for suspect after vehicle stolen from a residence

Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for suspects after a vehicle was stolen from a residence near the intersection of Old Tecumseh Road and Wallace Line Road in Lakeshore.

On Friday, June 23, around 3:45 p.m., police received a report that a 2022, white Mercedes Maybach sedan with Ontario license plate CWDM 286 had just been stolen.

Police say two unknown individuals attended the residence in a vehicle with the same make and model as the victim, then the suspects left the scene with both vehicles.

Security cameras were able to capture a photo of one of the suspects.

Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a photo of a stolen vehicle suspect, taken Friday, June 23, 2023. (Photo supplied by OPP)

Lakeshore OPP is continuing to investigate and is asking that anyone who can identify this individual or have any information regarding this incident contact the Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.