Lakeshore OPP seek public's assistance in locating missing person

Lakeshore OPP is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Police are looking for 57 year old, Simmone Mcauley of Lakeshore, who was last seen at her residence on August 8 just before noon in the Russell Woods area.

She is described as white, 5'3", approximately 150 pounds, with shoulder length blonde hair.

She left the residence on foot wearing a black sundress, sandals and carrying a grey backpack.

Police are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should immediately contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.