Lakeshore OPP Seek Suspect Impersonating a Police Officer

ESSEX COUNTY — The OPP in Lakeshore is looking for a suspect impersonating a police officer.

On April 23, 2020, a woman was driving on Naylor Side Rd. near North Talbot Road around 9pm, when she was pulled over by a vehicle with red and blue flashing lights.

A man approached the driver's side window wearing clothes that resembled the uniform of a police officer.

The OPP confirmed the suspect is not a police officer and police are looking for help to identify him.

The suspect is described as white, between 30 to 40 years old, tall and fit, with short brown hair and a scruffy beard.