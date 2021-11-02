Lakeshore orchard accepting pumpkins in exchange for donations to local food banks

With Halloween behind us, what should you do with those leftover pumpkins?

Well, a business in Lakeshore will take them off your hands while giving back to the community at the same time.

Wagner Orchards and Estate Winery is asking residents to drop off their pumpkins to be enjoyed by cows, pigs and chickens on the farm — and for every pumpkin the business will be donating a pound of ground beef to local food banks.

This from owner Harold Wagner who says the cattle love the pumpkins.

"They love them. It mixes in with their regular feed and it can contribute a little bit. A hundred cattle can pack away a lot of feed, but they enjoy them."

Wagner says they collected pumpkins last year as well.

"We have these bins we pick apples into and there was around 20 of them and they're around 200 pounds each with the pumpkins," he continued. "So that's closer to two tonnes."

He says it's a win-win for the community and the farm.

"Well I'm kind of set aside the idea of about 1000 pounds. I would expect that kind of response. So that'd be like 1000 pumpkins, but the way they're coming in I think that'll be conservative," Wagner said.

Wagners is located at 1222 Concession 8 W. in Lakeshore and will be accepting pumpkins for about the next two weeks.

If you can't make it to Wagners, the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority recommends you leave your pumpkins in the woods broken up for the local wildlife to enjoy.