Lakeshore PowerPlay Gaming Centre weeks away from opening 

Lakeshore's first cGaming centre is now only weeks away from opening.

The PowerPlay Gaming Centre has received approval from both the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation for the site at 446 Advance Boulevard.

During Tuesday's meeting, council voted in favour to approve the agreement with the OLG, as well as approved that OLG will waive Lakeshore's obligations to permit the relocation.

In September 2022, Lakeshore council approved relocating the gaming centre from Desro Drive in Tecumseh to the new site.

The building was available after Xanadu Health Club announced that they were closing.

Administration has been working with the proponent as well as with the OLG to finalize the terms of the agreement and the start date

of the OLG charitable gaming program.

The proposed start date for the facility is May 22, with the first bingo session to take place shortly after.

PowerPlay Gaming Centre operates seven days a week. They provide bingo sessions, POD games, Taptix games, and a bar and lounge area.