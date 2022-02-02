Lakeshore preparing for winter storm

Lakeshore is asking residents to move parked vehicles off local roads.

The request comes as Windsor-Essex is under a Winter Storm Warning.

The municipality says parked vehicles can either delay clearing or increase the amount of time to clear a road, particularly on cul-de-sacs and near curb extensions.

According to a post on the municipality's website, vehicles found to be blocking snow clearing operations may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Lakeshore is also asking residents not to shovel snow on roads, keep garage and recycle bins off roads and maintain a safe driving distance from all snow plows and service vehicles.

Roads, Parks and Facilities Division Leader Jeff Wilson says it will be an all-hands-on-deck approach with operators plowing local roads around the clock.

Environment Canada says the area could get between 20 to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 48 hours.