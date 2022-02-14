Lakeshore remains a hotspot for residency

Residency in Lakeshore continues to grow according to stats shown by the 2021 census figures.

Statistics Canada reports approximately 40,410 people call Lakeshore home.

According to a release, the municipality is considered a top destination for new residents and shows there was a 10.4 per cent population increase since 2016.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says the scenery in the municipality makes it very attractive to new residents.

"We've got such a beautiful waterfront with our marina and our parks along there, where people can enjoy themselves. There able to head into work come back and enjoy their evening."

Bain says their goal of hitting 40,000 residence was met sooner than expected.

"It's great to know we're a spot that's so desirable for people to come to. We have worked on going to different areas in Toronto and Guelph and going to their home shows and making presentations there on why this is the place to come and live."

He says the municipality remains desirable due to having the lowest taxes in the region.

"We have the lowest taxes in the area which is certainly important and we have the amenities that we are so close to Windsor and the city of Detroit."

With nearly 4,000 new residents, the municipality also added just over 1,000 new homes.