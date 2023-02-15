Lakeshore reports increased demand for backyard pools in 2022

The chief building official for the Municipality of Lakeshore says he's "never seen these kinds of numbers" when it comes to backyard pools.

Morris Harding has been with the municipality for 25 years and call it "new territory' around the amount of pools being installed.

According to the Building Activity Report presented to council Tuesday evening, the municipality issued 161 building permits for swimming pools in 2022.

The figure is slightly above the 158 permits issued in 2021 and up over the 122 permits in 2020.

Morris Harding, Chief Building Official for the Municipality of Lakeshore, says it seems people are spending more money to be at home and enjoy their yards.

"You know you spend a lot of money on your home and you want to enjoy it, and the way to do that is to dress up your backyard and put you in a position to enjoy your weekends with your family at home," he says. "COVID really shut everybody down for quite a while and people, I think, realized that spending time with family is not a option that should be not looked at."

Harding describes it as strong growth.

"You know when you're looking at the number of pools permits and you see that you're at 161, you see that people are really enjoying their backyards," he adds.

According to the report, the municipality issued 934 total building permits in 2022, slightly below the 999 issued in 2021.

There were 243 permits issued for single-family dwellings, above the 206 in 2021. In all, 254 total dwelling units were created in 2022, below the 313 in 2021.

The total construction value of the permits issued reached over $245-million, well above the over $190-million in 2021 and the over $178-million recorded in 2020.