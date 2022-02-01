Lakeshore resident hit with driving suspension after traffic stop

A Lakeshore resident is facing charges and a 30-day driving suspension following a traffic stop that took place last Friday.

According to police, on January 28 just before midnight an Ontario Provincial Police officer from the Lakeshore Detachment was conducting radar patrols on County Road 22, when a vehicle was seen travelling much faster than the speed limit.

The officer was able to measure the speed of the vehicle at a rate in excess of 135 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Police say a traffic stop was initiated by the officer, and after speaking with the driver, it was apparent the driver had recently consumed an alcoholic beverage at which time a roadside screening device was administered.

As a result of the traffic stop, a 21-year-old from Lakeshore, was charged with Race a motor vehicle - Excessive Speed.

The driver was issued a 3 day drivers licence suspension for the alcohol offence, a 30-day driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute for the speeding offence.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charge.