Lakeshore residents question the town on future greenhouse developments

Residents in the Municipality of Lakeshore continue to push back against the future of large scale greenhouse developments in the town.

Residents were able to attend open houses to learn about and provide feedback on a draft study that investigates the potential impacts of large-scale greenhouse farm developments.

The study, prepared by consultants at Storey Samways Planning Ltd., considers the effects of greenhouse developments through several aspects, such as finance, climate change, land use and community planning.

On Thursday, the town was scheduled to hold another open house, however due to public demand and concern, a public meeting was held where residents could ask direct questions regarding the greenhouses.

One Lakeshore resident, Jill Miner, is taking a stand against the greenhouses by starting a petition against the greenhouses due to issues such as light and air pollution, excessive odours, restricted water supply, shortage of sewage capacity, environmental impacts as well as zoning taxation on greenhouse owners.

She says its clear based on her petition signatures that there are many individuals concerned with the greenhouses.

"Online we had one thousand at the time I checked, and we probably have at least 400 to 500 other signatures on paper at this point in time."

She says what types of questions Lakeshore residents asked during the meeting.

"Mainly how are they going to help control the pollution, the light pollution? People were concerned about how they're going to control water run off. Trying to find out more information from them really on what kinds of controls that they're proposing to put into place."

Miner says what she and others will continue to do to push back against the greenhouses.

"Continue to get as many signatures as we can. We are going to try and approach our council members, current and the ones that are running, to get a definite answer as to whether they support, or are against the greenhouses."

Roughly 200 individuals attended the public meeting.

Council will make a decision on the next steps of the project later this month.

