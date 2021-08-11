Lakeshore Returning to In-Person Voting for 2022 Municipal Election

Lakeshore is going back to in-person voting for the 2022 municipal election.

The town has done mail-in voting for the past five elections, but administration had made a recommendation to switch to telephone and internet voting.

During a discussion Tuesday night, a number of councillors raised concerns over security and accessibility — ultimately voting unanimously to return to the traditional in-person method.

Councillor Steven Wilder says hopefully this will alleviate any delays in counting ballots.

"I know it was frustrating last time around that there was a delay in getting the results, but I think internet and telephone was even more delayed. I think Tecumseh was the next day and a couple other municipalities," says Wilder. "I just like the idea of going to the polling station and voting. I'm old fashion that way, so I fully support this."

Councillor Linda McKinlay says residents want in-person voting.

"Immediately after the last election, I have never had such an abundance of negative comments and I want to see us go back to in-person voting. We know that it works. We know that higher levels of government use it," says McKinlay.

Councillor Kirk Walstedt says in-person voting is the method most residents expect.

"We know that in-person voting is the tried and true method. It's been in place for hundreds of years," says Walstedt. "There are just too many opportunities for fraudulent behaviour with the others, vote by mail and internet and telephone voting. I've had numerous questions and concerns over the years with the mail in voting."

Proxy and advanced voting will be available as well for those who are out of town or can't make it to a polling station.

The cost for in-person voting comes in at nearly $132,000 compared to $101,000 for telephone and internet voting.

The 2022 municipal election is set to take place Oct. 24.