The Lakeshore Canadiens continued their dominate season in the Provincial Junior Hockey League Friday.

Tycen Chittle scored a pair of goals for the Canadiens in a 6-1 win over Dresden at the Atlas Tube Centre.

Lakeshore is 18-2 on the season and holds on to first place in the West Stobbs Division.

It's a quick turnaround for the Canadiens who now hit the road to take on the Wallaceburg Thunderhawks Saturday night.

Puck drops at 8pm.