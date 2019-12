The Lakeshore Canadiens put on an offensive show in front of the hometown crowd Friday night.

They downed the Wallaceburg Thunderhawks 8-0 at the Atlas Tube Centre.

Ameen Fadel led the way for Lakeshore with a pair of goals and an assist.

The Canadiens are now 25-4 on the season and hold on to first place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League's West Stobbs Division.

Lakeshore is now off until the new year when it hosts Mooretown on Friday, January 3.