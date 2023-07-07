Lakeshore's Park Concert Series kicks off today

The Municipality of Lakeshore is starting the Friday Night Summer Concert Series this evening.

Friends and family can head down to Leffler Park tonight for the first of the free Park Concert Series.

After huge success from the Series last year, Lakeshore is bringing the Series back for seven events throughout the summer.

Each Friday has a different band line-up, with tonight's band being Olden Younge. The guitar and piano duo will bring a mix of oldies and easy-listening tunes.

Throughout the summer, performers like the Twisted Sisters, Midlife Jazz, and the Dave Gatt Band will be featured.

Frank Jeney , Acting Corporate Leader of Community Services for the Municipality of Lakeshore, says residents should bring things like water, blankets, chairs, and bug spray.

"All of our parks have some areas for shade, whether it's natural trees or some pavilions. Make sure that you bring water, plenty of water, your lawn chair, an umbrella if you would like for some shade, and a blanket to lay on the ground and also some insect repellent."

He says everyone is very excited for the line-up.

"Some of the highlights we have Beebo Music and Jangles the Clown, Midlife Jazz, Dave Gatt Band, Twisted Sisters, Kris Marentette, and Skin and Bones finishing it off on August 25. So we have a great slate of local bands, we're very excited to have them all."

Jeney says this gives members of the community a way to use Lakeshore parks in a different way.

"We have so many parks in Lakeshore in many of our communities that get passive use. People just walking through, their daily routine, either walk their dog, go for a walk with a family or friend. We just have so many people that pass through so we had great attendance from people who use our parks on a regular basis, so we're just excited to give a free concert on Friday nights to those people."

The free performance tonight will take place at Leffler Park, located at 405 Old Tecumseh Road, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Series will run through the summer with the last concert on August 25.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and insect repellent, as well as plenty of water due to the warm weather.

A full line-up for the summer can be found by clicking here.