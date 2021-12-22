Lakeshore's proposed 2022 Budget includes 2.64 per cent tax increase

The Municipality of Lakeshore has released its proposed 2022 Budget and it includes a modest tax increase.

According to a release from the municipality, the proposed tax rate increase of 2.64 per cent remains below the level of inflation and would maintain Lakeshore's top spot in the region as the lowest tax rate relative to average household income.

If approved, the increase, when accounting for County and Education levies, would see an average of $62 added to annual property tax bills of a home assessed at $270,000.

Tom Bain, Mayor of Lakeshore, hopes the public sees they're doing what they can to walk a fine line.

"Get those infrastructure problems that just have to be done, get those completed, and yet keep us, as this budget will, at the lowest tax rate in Windsor and Essex County," he says.

The 2022 Budget earmarks operating expenditures of $53.7 million with an estimated $17.1 million in offsetting revenue from grants, user fees, and investment returns. An additional $17.2 million is proposed for capital projects, which will be funded by transfers from reserves or the issuance of long-term debt.

Bain says roads and infrastructure needs are some of the big highlights in this proposed budget.

"We'll be doing extra work as far as recycling asphalt roads and also surface treating some of our present roads," he adds.

Council will meet to discuss the budget on Jan. 10, 11, and 12.

Budget highlights:

- $440,000 for Lifecycle Asphalt Road Resurfacing and $675,000 for Roads Surface Treatment Program

- $100,000 towards sidewalk replacements

- $152,000 for stormwater pump station monitoring systems, $90,000 for a new high-capacity emergency dewatering pump, and $38,000 for storm and sanitary sewer modelling software

- $612,000 for watermain replacement on Comber Side Road

- $870,000 for engineering and design for Puce Road, Major Street and Lilydale Avenue and $1,800,000 for Puce Road reconstruction

- $67,500 for the community visioning and design process of the Stoney Point Park and multi-use community hub facility

- $250,000 for improvements to St. Clair Shores Park

- $150,000 to update the Transportation Master Plan

- $10,000 for additional tree planting in Maidstone Park

- $115,000 for the replacement of playground structure in Stoney Point Park

- $934,000 for a new fire truck and two hybrid (electric/gas) command unit vehicles

- $221,500 for technology, personnel, and other requirements to carry out the 2022 Municipal Election

Click here to find the entire proposed 2022 Budget.