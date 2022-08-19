Lakeshore's Ward 1 councillor not seeking re-election

The current ward one councillor in Lakeshore is not seeking re-election in the upcoming municipal election.

Steven Wilder says after eight years in the role, he has decided to step away and spend more time with his family.

"It's a very difficult decision to make, one that I've been weighing and thinking about for some time now and ultimately I heard from some people that were looking to run and I thought they were going to, it got closer to the deadline and I spoke to a few of them," says Wilder. "They weren't interested in our circumstances of change so up until very recently we were still deciding whether I should run again or not."

He says he is fortunate for his time as a councillor.

"Politics is something I've always been interested in from a young age and I was very fortunate to get the chance before I was 40 to be a politician for two terms, to be a lawyer, to be a father I've done it," he says. "When time allows, and responsibilities at home slow down a little bit, I want to explore what other opportunities exist."

Wilder says he is proud of everything he has accomplished.

"It was getting some safety improvements along the pathway on Old Tecumseh Road, it was finally going ahead with the expansion of our wastewater treatment plant which was something myself and others thought we should have started a while ago."

There are currently two candidates seeking the ward one seat.

Nick Panasiuk and Ryan McNamara recently filed their nomination papers.

The municipal election is October 24.